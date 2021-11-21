GWINNETT, Ga (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police need help finding 8-year-old Nicole Hall, who was last seen with her mother between midnight to 1 a.m. Sunday.
Hall, who is autistic, went missing from Hometown Studios located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd. and is new to the Peachtree Corners area.
She was last seen wearing a blue Tweedy-Bird jacket with a blue and white pajama set and may possible be wearing glasses with light-up rainbow shoes.
Hall is African American, 4'10'' tall, weighs about 80 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.
