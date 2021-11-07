CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking assistance finding a missing 54-year-old woman.
Masoumeh Mohammadi was last seen near 3519 Hill Street in Clarkston around 9 a.m. on November 7.
Mohammadi is a woman with dementia who wandered away from home without her phone or any personal items.
She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.
She has long gray hair, which is likely pinned up under a hijab.
Police believe Mohammadi is traveling on foot, but are unsure what she was last wearing.
Mohammadi speaks limited English.
If anyone is able to locate her, please hold and notify Det. Fountain at (678-431-1472).
