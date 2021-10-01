CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are searching for a Jonesboro teen who has been missing since Wednesday.
Jasmine Craft, 15, left the home at the 9200 block of Burberry Court in Jonesboro.
Officers learned that Craft was with her girlfriend on September 29 at 7:30 p.m. and was supposed to return home at 9:00 p.m. for her curfew, but never returned. The address of the girlfriend is unknown to the family.
Jazmine Craft has red hair, brown eyes, 5'01" in height, and weights 129 lbs. She was last seen wearing a yellow/white dress and tan Yeezy slides.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550
