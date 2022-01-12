DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday.
Paula Baker, 71, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Emory Hillandale.
Police believe she may have been seen an hour later at the Walgreens on Covington Highway.
She is 5 foot 6 inches, 110 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and wore a brown and plaid jacket with orange pants.
If you see Baker, please call DPD at 770-724-7710.
