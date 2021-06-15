VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a teen who went missing on Monday.
Cassidy Curtis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Lost Lake Way Villa Rica. She was described wearing a red Coke shirt, Blue jeans, and a pair of black and white in color Vans shoes.
A witness told deputies that they has seen Curtis carrying two bags and get into a dark in color mini van at the corner Lost Lake Drive at Lost Lake Trail. The van was described to be Chrysler or Dodge van.
Her family fears she have may have left with someone she met online.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Investigator Sam Hack at 770-830-5916 or by email at shack@carrollsheriff.com with any information.
