CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Canton woman.
27-year-old Tiffany Davis was last seen near her home on Fields Chapel Road on Feb. 15 around 6 a.m.
Authorities believe Davis to be driving a blue Hyundai Touring with a tag of TAS3729 possibly in the Roswell or Alpharetta area.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.
