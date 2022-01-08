RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46)—The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Latiana Farley.
Farley was last seen on Friday night at a police precinct on the 6000 of Church Street. According to investigators, officers were making arrangements for Farley to be picked up by her legal guardian, she got upset and walked out of the precinct.
Farley is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1-inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, black pants, and pink crocs. Police say Farley has not been diagnosed with any mental or medical disorders.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.