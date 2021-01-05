Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Atlanta woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Authorities say 65-year-old Cassie Gantt who suffers from diminished mental capacity was last seen on January 4 on Stone Hogan Conn in southwest Atlanta.
She was described wearing a tan jacket, orange blouse, burgundy and tan scarf and purple shoes. Police also reported that Gantt can become combative when not taking her medication.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
