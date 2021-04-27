CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Clayton County woman who last seen on Monday.
Officers say 39-year-old Sheila Montes left her home on the 6900 block of Diamond Drive while her mother went to the grocery store.
Investigators then searched the surrounding area and local businesses but were unable to locate Montes.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black Capri pants.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Montes is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
