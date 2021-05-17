14-year-old Kyla Flagg

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Kyla Flagg who was reported as a runaway on Saturday.

Flagg was last seen near the 8000 block of Nolan Trail.

She was described wearing a white shirt with a purple boombox on the front and black joggers.

If you see her, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

TRENDING STORIES: 

1 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside of DeKalb smoke shop
Gas Buddy: 43% of metro Atlanta stations out of gas; here's where you can find it
Stocks fall in morning trading on Wall Street as tech lags
White House says Biden will release tax returns 'soon'

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.