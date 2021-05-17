DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Kyla Flagg who was reported as a runaway on Saturday.
Flagg was last seen near the 8000 block of Nolan Trail.
She was described wearing a white shirt with a purple boombox on the front and black joggers.
If you see her, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
