ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police need your help locating a Hall County woman who was last seen on Mother's Day.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Mary Nicole Shoemake who was believed to be in the Canton or Cherokee area. Authorities say Shoemake was last seen picking up a prescription at a Walmart pharmacy.
Anyone with information on Shoemake’s whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.
