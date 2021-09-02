HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a Henry County teen who was last seen on August 20.
17-year-old Amiah Harper was last seen in the area of Preston Creek Apartments in McDonough. She was also seen with several bags with her in the College Park area, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
