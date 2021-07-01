HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Henry County teen.
17-year-old Dawn-Marie Williams was last seen on Wednesday, June 23, by a family member in the Locust Grove area. Williams clothing description is unknown at this time, according to the Henry County Police Department.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts please contact Detective K. Turner 770-288-8257 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
