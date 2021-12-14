HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Henry County woman.
Police say 79-year-old Dorothy Bryant was last seen driving her red 2009 Cadillac Escalade with a Georgia tag of DP1FDR on Dec. 13 around 4 p.m.
She was described wearing a white shirt with green-teal and white striped pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please contact Det. B. Barefoot at 770-288-8278 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.