CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Jonesboro teen.
16-year-old Lesly Tobias was last seen leaving a home on Brookwood Circle around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Officers learned that Tobias left the home without permission.
She was described wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and unknown color sandals.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lesly Tobias is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
