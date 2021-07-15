LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing LaGrange teen.
Police say 17-year-old Tambreia Byrd was last seen on Timberwolf Drive around 7:20 p.m. on July 6. They believe she might be in the metro Atlanta area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or by calling the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
