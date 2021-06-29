Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Sandy Springs woman 

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 71-year-old Sandy Springs woman.
The Sandy Springs Police Department Janice Scarborough who was last seen leaving her home on Hightower Trail near Roswell Road early Tuesday afternoon.
She is said to have a "diminished mental capacity."
Scarborough was described wearing a black and grey sweater.
Police say Scarborough might be scared and confused and it’s possible she does not know where she is or who she is.
This is a very active search and police are using several K9s for the search. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 and reference the missing person from Sandy Springs.
