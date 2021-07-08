UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Laura Waters was last seen June 21, in Union City, near the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Lower Dixie Lake by the BP fueling station.
Waters is 5'7”, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and a shoulder-length wavy hairstyle.
There has been no contact between Waters and her family since she was last seen, which police say is highly uncharacteristic.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Laura Waters, please call the Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-515-7850 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.