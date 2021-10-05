ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman.
60-year-old Glenda McDowell was last seen at her home on the 1400 block of Donnelly Avenue in southwest Atlanta on Sept. 30 around 4:30 a.m.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
