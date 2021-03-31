Have you seen her? Woman accused of stealing $30k from victim's bank account

The Duluth Police Department needs your help identifying a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars.
On March 9, the suspect allegedly presented a fraudulent ID card with the victim’s information to a Chase bank teller in Duluth.
The woman was able to withdraw $30.000 in cash from the victim’s personal account without the victim’s knowledge or permission, police reported.
If you know her identity or can provide further information, please notify Detective A. Iwamoto at (678) 957-7287 or Duluth Police Department.
