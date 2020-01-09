HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 76-year-old Frances Eubanks Durham.
Durham was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Upper Woolsey Road in Hampton.
She is described as a white female, 5'5", weighs around 105 lbs., has blue eyes and short red and gray hair. She was last seen in a jacket and denim pants.
She may be travelling in a 2010 silver Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry County Police at 678-221-7944.
