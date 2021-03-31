The Duluth Police Department needs your help identifying a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars.
On March 9, the suspect allegedly presented a fraudulent ID card with the victim’s information to a Chase bank teller in Duluth.
The woman was able to withdraw $30,000 in cash from the victim’s personal account without the victim’s knowledge or permission, police reported.
“It made me so sick,” said Mimi Moss. “She looks like any woman, any of our neighbors and she kind of looks like me…like long brown hair. She was so confident. She was flipping her hair and laughing.”
Moss suspects the thief knew how much to take because she was able to see what was in the account.
“They turned the monitor and showed her all of my bank account information and balances,” Moss explained.
Still reeling from the theft of $30,000, Moss said the woman struck again at a BB&T down the road. She said her husband added her to his account.
“He said my wife's identity has been stolen, don’t let anybody come in here and withdraw money.”
Moss said two days later, $40,000 dollars was withdrawn.
“We went into the branch and met with them and said how did you allow that?”
Moss said there was a security alert on the BB&T account, but the teller didn’t ask the thief the security questions.
Moss said she doesn’t recognize the woman stealing her money but said investigators believe she may be local.
“The detective thinks they know me or us or our life or our kids.”
Moss is now working to recoup her money but still concerned someone has her personal information and could strike again
“You feel so violated,” she said. “There’s a lady out there with my ID screwing with me.
If you know the identity of the woman in the video or can provide further information, please notify Detective A. Iwamoto at (678) 957-7287 or Duluth Police Department.
