ADAIRSVILLE (CBS46) -- Adairsville Police need help finding a 12-year-old who has been missing since Friday night.
At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, Lavin Andrew Holloway was discovered to be missing by his father.
Police said his father checked with all his friends and neighbors and walked to all the areas he thought Lavin might be but were not able to locate him.
Police believe Lavin packed a backpack with 3-4 changes of clothing, his Wi-Fi only cell phone, and possibly a pair of ear buds before disappearing.
Lavin was last seen wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt, either black Crocs or bright orange shoes, and a black ball cap.
Lavin has short brownish blonde hair, is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and is considered friendly and polite by all his neighbors and friends.
If you see Lavin Andrew Holloway or have information as to his whereabouts, please call 911.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.
