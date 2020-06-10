SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Snellville man.
The Gwinnett County Police Department say 57-year-old Douglas Sanders disappeared from House of Ezra Ministries, his personal care home, on Tullamore Circle.
According to Sanders’ family, they have tried contacting the owners of the care home but have not received cooperation on what happened to him.
Police said Sanders had several medical conditions which require him to be under constant medical care. He was described having a distinctive cyst on his forehead.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
