ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a missing 66-year-old man.
James Creighton was last seen on Sept. 21 at 120 Ralph McGill Blvd., driving a black BMW 328i with a Georgia tag number RHN7407.
Police describe him as 6-feet tall, approximately 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
