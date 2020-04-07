CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are hoping the public may be of assistance in locating a missing 77-year-old Riverdale man named Herman Bennet.
Mr. Bennet was last seen Tuesday, April 7, in the area of Upper Riverdale. He is described as a black male, 5'09", weighing around 145 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.
He was last known to have on a white shirt, tan pants, tan shoes and black rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information of Mr. Bennet's whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3648.
