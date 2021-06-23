DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) — DeKalb County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 77-year-old man who was last seen on June 23.
According to police William Gary has dementia and was last seen leaving the 5300 block of Megan Rd wearing a white polo shirt, navy pajama pants and slippers.
Police say Mr. Gary 5'6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.
If you make contact or have any information on the whereabouts of William Gary contact the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
