The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. 

On Monday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspect loading tools and equipment onto a trailer on the 1000 block of 1155 Custer Avenue southeast Atlanta on April 17. 

Police say the suspect was driving what appears to be a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Authorities say callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect. 

