COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing child in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Police Department says 12-year-old Julian Rios left his home on Darlington Way and was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No clothing description was available, but he may be carrying a red and black backpack, authorities reported.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about Rios please call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3911.
