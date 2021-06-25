FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking the public's help finding a missing Flowery Branch man.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Ricardo Hatton has not been seen since May 13. His family reported him missing on Tuesday, June 22.
He was last seen leaving his home in a silver, 2007 Chrysler 300 with Ga. tag number P2446743.
Deputies say he may be armed.
Anyone with information on Ricardo’s whereabouts should contact Investigator Ayers at (770) 533-7187.
