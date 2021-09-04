DEKALB, County (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.
Police say his name is Devontae Penn, and he is described as 5-3 tall, approximately 152 lbs. with short dreads, and has a black cast on his right foot.
According to DKPD social media, Penn was last spotted wearing a blue shirt and red sweatpants near the 2900 block of Panthersville Road in the Decatur area.
If you see him, police are asking you to please call 9-1-1 or 770-724-7710.
