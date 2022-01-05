DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need help locating an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday.
Aaron Katz, 71, was last seen on Dec. 4 near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Tucker.
He is 5 foot 6, 165 pounds. with hazel eyes, white hair & was wearing a black jacket, black jeans & red sneakers.
If you see him, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.