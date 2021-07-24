CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)—Clayton County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen walking away from his home in Jonesboro.
Police have identified the 78-year-old man as Edwards Brown. Police say Brown is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and dementia.
According to authorities, the last time he was spotted was around 6:00 p.m. at the 2100 block of Shawnee Drive.
Brown's clothing description at the time was a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a black hat, and gray tennis shoes.
He is described as 6-1 and weighs 210 lbs.
Police say Brown has a GPS device, and his last ping was in the Eagles Landing and Rock Quarry Road area in Henry County. Henry County Police were notified.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747. CCPD Case # 21041469.
