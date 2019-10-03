ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man Polk County deputies allege is behind the murder of an elderly woman has been spotted in Fulton County, but remains at large.
Taiwan Blandin, 30, allegedly murdered a Frostproof, Florida woman, and committed sexual battery against a woman in Fort Meade on October 1.
On Wednesday October 2, Blandin's vehicle was spotted on Cleveland Ave SE and Macon Drive in Atlanta around 10:46 p.m. He is considered armed and dangerous.
He has allegedly stated, "that he intends to commit suicide and if law enforcement tries to prevent this, he will force suicide by a cop."
He was last known to be travelling in a maroon Chevrolet Cruze with Florida tag NAGK37. Thus far, Blandin's charges include: murder, armed robbery, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft auto of a firearm and armed kidnapping out of Polk County.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
