GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for the man they believe stabbed his roommate to death in their apartment Friday afternoon.
Around 4:08 p.m., Griffin Police responded to 110 Morris Street Apartments regarding a person stabbed.
They arrived and found Cortez Collier, 24, dead inside the apartment.
Police said the suspect, Trevor Walker, 22, fled the scene before they arrived. He was released from jail in December and is on parole for armed robbery.
He has an arrest warrant out for murder, plus additional charges to come.
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Griffin Police.
Walker is considered armed and dangerous.
