DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth Police need your help finding a missing 24-year-old man with Autism.
Young Kwang Eom was last seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in Town Green, running towards the Courtyard by Marriott, where his family lost sight of him.
He is 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater vest, and a long-sleeve white and black striped shirt.
His family has his identification card.
Police said Eom understands English but is not very verbal.
Please call 911 or Duluth PD at (770-476-4151) if you see him.
