DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding missing 14-year-old N'Saviur Hobson.
N'Saviur was last seen on July 25 near N. Hairston Rd and Central Dr.
N'Saviur is 5'5," 134 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing a Jordan hoodie, khaki pants & a Fortnight backpack.
Anyone who sees N'Saviur or has any information is encouraged to call 911 or the DeKalb Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
