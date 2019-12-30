ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is hoping the public will be able to help bring a 16-year-old home.
Seanquvias Howard was reported missing Dec. 28 from Tennessee. He is described as biracial, 5'10" and weighs around 110lbs.
Authorities say the teen, who may be going by Sean, may still be in the Rogersville area or as far away as Georgia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
