VILLA RICA (CBS46) – Police are searching for a couple missing since June 15th.
Melissa Moran and Daniel Bookout were last seen in the area of Lake Paradise, Villa Rica, authorities said. The truck they were driving was found on Lake Drive on June 15th. The couple has not been seen or heard from since.
Moran is a 40-year-old white female who is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bookout is a 38-year-old white male who is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Clothing the couple was wearing at the time of their disappearance is unknown.
Investigators are working with the family to gather more information. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Investigator Cory Millsap at 770-830-5916 or by email at cmillsap@carrollsheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.