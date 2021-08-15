CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a woman and her two daughters, who have allegedly been missing for months.
On August 14, Kenneth Parish contacted Clayton County Police from Indiana to report his wife Rosanna and two children, Heaven (6yo) & Unique Parish (3yo), missing and he fears something may have happened to his family.
Parish claimed he has not been able to reach Rosanna or the children in over two months according to Parish, he was informed by the Green Village Apartments on Valley Hill Road, where they lived, that Rosanna had been evicted two months ago and her job also said that she was fired around the same time.
According to Parrish, Rosanna does not have a cellphone and they only communicated through Facebook. He said she has neither posted nor responded recently.
Kenneth told police a man named “Brad” was Rosanna’s boyfriend and she had been involved in a domestic incident.
Rosanna Parish is described as 5'2" in height and has black hair and brown eyes. She is likely in the company of her two daughters, who are three and six years old.
Heaven Parish is described as a 6-year-old girl, 3'1" tall and has black hair and brown eyes.
Unique Parish is described as a 3-year-old girl, who is 2'8" tall and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rosanna Parish and her two daughters, Heaven and Unique is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
