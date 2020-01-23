ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for three men accused of assaulting and robbing a couple at their southwest Atlanta home.
The men are accused of taking as much as $4,000 in cash during the incident on Lockwood Drive earlier this month.
Investigators say the men forced their way into the home and used a firearm to pistol whip the couple.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
