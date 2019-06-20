ATLANTA--- The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive in Thursday night’s NBA draft making a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to move up to the 4th spot.
The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. But, they traded the pick as part of the deal that brought All-Star center Anthony Davis to L.A. Atlanta then traded with the Pelicans earlier Thursday to acquire the fourth pick in exchange for the eighth pick, the 17th pick, and the 35th pick.
With the 4th pick, the Hawks selected De'Andre Hunter from national champion Virginia. Hunter is a 6'7" shooting guard/small forward known for his defensive acumen in college.
As a sophomore, Hunter shot 52 percent from the floor, averaging 10 shots per game, and 44 percent from behind the three-point-line. In his sophomore season at Virginia, Hunter had an offensive win-share (wins contributed by a player due to offense) of 4.8 and a defensive win-share of 2.6.
Hunter's defense helped lead the Cavaliers to the national championship while earning National Defensive Player of the Year honors. In the national championship game, Hunter shut down fellow lottery pick Jarrett Culver, holding him to just 5-22 shooting in the game. All the while, Hunter was also pouring in 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the biggest game of his life.
After selecting Hunter, the Hawks again went on the clock to make the 10th pick of the first round. With the 10th selection, the Hawks took 6'8" forward Cam Reddish of Duke.
When he entered college last year, Reddish was actually ranked higher than superstar Zion Williamson. But he turned in a sub-par performance in his only season of college basketball and became one of the draft's biggest enigmas.
Reddish has the physical talents of a top five pick, but his performance on the court thus far has been average. His effective field goal percentage last year was 46 percent, lowest among any projected first-round pick. While inconsistent, his potential was unmistakable.
If Reddish can put it all together, the Hawks likely got the steal of the draft. With two first-round picks, the Hawks could gamble that their culture and Reddish's natural ability will come together to help groom him into a top-notch player.
Stay tuned to CBS46 News at 11, we’ll hear from Hawks GM Travis Schlenk on tonight’s draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.