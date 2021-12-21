ATLANTA (CBS46) — On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted their annual Holiday Hiring Fair at Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf course in the west midtown neighborhood of Atlanta.
Hundreds of candidates seeking employment learned more about the Hawks’ "True To You" culture through an interactive, one-of-a-kind interview experience. At the organization’s Holiday Hiring Fair, candidates who came prepared with resumes and a positive attitude, received opportunities to interview with hiring managers of various departments such as arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management.
As part of the event, approximately 350 job offers were made to candidates with an 80% accepting them on site, according to the press release. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Hawks and State Farm Arena says they have hired more than 900 part-time and full-time employees.
“We have an incredible lineup of events and shows coming in 2022 to State Farm Arena,” said Brett Stefansson, Hawks’ Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena. “Through this hiring fair, we hope that we gave candidates a memorable and positive experience that they can then translate to providing the same experience for both Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike.”
The Hawks and State Farm Arena offer a minimum starting salary of $15 per hour for their event-day and part-time positions, along with other benefits including access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development, and scholarship opportunities. New team members can also expect to receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service.
Those interested in learning more information about future employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena should visit Hawks.com/TrueToYou.
