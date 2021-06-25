ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks have sold out Sunday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks say there are still a limited number of standing-room only tickets, which you can purchase at hawks.com/playoffs.
But that doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. Several third-party sites are still offering tickets for Game 3—but you're gonna have to pay a hefty price.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, VividSeats is offering two tickets in the upper deck for $233 apiece, plus taxes and fees.
On StubHub, a similar story, with two tickets costing you $242 apiece plus taxes and fees.
Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Arena. If you don't want to break the bank, you can always watch the game from your couch on TNT.
