ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against Dwight Howard #39, Tyrese Maxey #0 and George Hill #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)