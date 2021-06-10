ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking for Game 3 tickets? They're all sold out, but there's still some hope!
Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced all seats are filled for their 3rd semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, with a limited number of standing-room tickets are still available.
The standing-room only tickets go on-sale today at 3 p.m. via Hawks.com/Playoffs.
The game taking place Friday at 7:30pm is set to break the current 1-1 series tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.