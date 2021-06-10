Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 08: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks controls the ball against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference second round series at Wells Fargo Center on June 08, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 Tim Nwachukwu

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking for Game 3 tickets? They're all sold out, but there's still some hope!

Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced all seats are filled for their 3rd semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, with a limited number of standing-room tickets are still available. 

The standing-room only tickets go on-sale today at 3 p.m. via Hawks.com/Playoffs

The game taking place Friday at 7:30pm is set to break the current 1-1 series tie. 

