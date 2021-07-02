ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that their Eastern Conference Finals Game six matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks set for tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are on-sale now.
After increasing capacity for the 2021 Playoffs the Hawks have sold out all seven of their home playoff games -- games three and four in the first round against the New York Knicks, games three, four and six against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Conference Semifinals and Games three and four versus the Bucks.
Fans attending Game six will receive a red limited-edition Hawks t-shirt featuring the team’s mantra “Believe Atlanta.”
To purchase standing-room only tickets, visit hawks.com/playoffs.
