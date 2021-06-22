MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks are in the building. Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, to be exact.
The 5th-seeded Hawks took part in a shootaround in Milwaukee Tuesday in advance of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the 3rd-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
Greetings from Milwaukee 😁#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/4nNQWBb4DD— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 22, 2021
The Hawks are coming off back-to-back series wins against the 4th-seeded New York Knicks and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. A win against the Milwaukee Bucks would punch Atlanta's first ever trip to the NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the Hawks-Bucks series tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.
ECF Prep ✔️#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/krU0eXBxYi— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 23, 2021
