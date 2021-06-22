Trae Young

MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks are in the building. Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, to be exact.

The 5th-seeded Hawks took part in a shootaround in Milwaukee Tuesday in advance of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the 3rd-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks are coming off back-to-back series wins against the 4th-seeded New York Knicks and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. A win against the Milwaukee Bucks would punch Atlanta's first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the Hawks-Bucks series tips off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.

