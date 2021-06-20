ATLANTA (CBS46) -- We now know the dates and times of all seven potential Eastern Conference Finals matchups between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Less than an hour after the Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7, the NBA released the schedule for all seven games of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Here is a look at the full schedule:
- Game 1 - Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee
- Game 2 - Friday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee
- Game 3 - Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta
- Game 4 - Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta
- Game 5 - Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee*
- Game 6 - Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Atlanta*
- Game 7 - Monday, July 5 at 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee*
*If necessary.
All games will air nationally on TNT and ESPN Radio.
