ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Raise your hand if you saw that coming! OK, put your hand down, because there's no way anyone could've predicted that performance!
Without superstar point guard Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks defense showed up in a big way, leading the Hawks to a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The series is now tied 2-2 and heads back to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 5 Thursday night.
In Young's absence, the Hawks offense was lead by committee, as six players scored in double figures, including Cam Reddish, who was getting his first meaningful minutes in a game since February. Reddish finished with 12 points in 23 minutes of playing time.
For the Bucks, the game turned in the middle of the third quarter when two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his left leg while trying to defend an alley-oop to Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo left the game with a left knee hyperextension and did not return.
The Hawks lead by 10 when Antetokounmpo went down and extended their lead to 25 by the end of the period.
Bogdan Bogdanovic was the key spark the Hawks were looking for with Young on the bench. He finished the game with 20 points.
Meanwhile, Lou Williams, who started at point guard in place of Young, made his first six shots from the field and finished with 21 points. Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Capela all scored in double figures as well.
The Bucks were lead on offense by Jrue Holiday, who scored 19 points and dropped nine assists. Khris Middleton finished with 16 points and was 0-7 from the 3-point line. Antetokounmpo scored 14 points before leaving with the leg injury.
All eyes will now be on the two superstars, Young and Antetokounmpo, as the health of both players may be the difference in who advances to the NBA Finals.
Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Game 6 will be back here in Atlanta Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
Stay with CBS46 for all of your Chasing A Championship coverage throughout the Hawks playoff run!
